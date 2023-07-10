Masamune-kun's Revenge Season 2 Episode 2: Exact release time and streaming guide

Masamune-kun’s Revenge is back with a bang! Last week, the second season of the anime, Masamune-kun’s Revenge R premiered with a stunning first episode. The second episode is scheduled to release today, July 10.

Masamune-kun's Revenge is a fun and lighthearted anime that will make you laugh and feel all the feels.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Date Masamune-kun's Revenge R Season 2 Episode 2 Exact Release Times JST PT CT ET CET IST July 10, 2023 11:00 pm 8:00 am 10:00 am 11:00 am 5:00 pm 8:30 pm

Where to watch

In Japan, the episode will air on Tokyo MX along withBs Fuji, AT-X, and KBS Tokyo. Meanwhile, international fans can enjoy the episode on Crunchyroll. The anime will also be available on theofficial Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Previous Episode Recap

Masamune-kun’s Revenge R Episode 1 continued from where the story was left off in the first season. The episode wasted no time in introducing new characters and some exciting developments.

The episode was set in France where the main cast enjoys Paris as a class trip. Viewers were introduced to a new character, a French girl Muriel Besson. As an otaku who aspires to become a manga artist, she requests Masamune and Aki to provide into Japanese culture. However, the two refuse, claiming that they are short of time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Later, Muriel’s brother Frank ambushes Masamune and Aki, forcing them to fulfil Muriel’s wish. The duo reluctantly agrees to help. Yoshino helps the two find time while simultaneously keeping Aki’s fiance Kanatsuge away.

The episode ends with Kanetsugu uncovering Yoshino’s alliance with Masamune and procuring photographic evidence for the same.

Also Read | Top shoujo anime of the Summer 2023 season to satisfy all hopeless romantics!

Upcoming Episode Preview

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans have been speculating about how Masamune-kun’s Revenge R Episode 2 will develop the story further. It is possible that Muriel will be used as a potential love interest for Masamune. However, the dynamic is expected to be one-sided with only Muriel developing feelings and not Masamune. The plot development might just further complicate the relationship between Masamune and Aki.

Furthermore,Now that Kanetsugu knows that Yoshino and Masamune are plotting together, he might coerce Yoshino into switching to their side to help them trick Aki instead.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the new episode to see how the story follows this interesting turn of events.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON