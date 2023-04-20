Miss Solo Leveling? Here are 5 manhwas every Solo Leveling fan needs to read

As a Solo Leveling enthusiast, it can be a never-ending quest to find another manhwa that can satiate your thirst for excitement, fantasy, and action. Luckily, there are many other amazing manhwas out there that can provide you with the same level of thrills and excitement that you crave. In this article, we will introduce you to five fantastic manhwas that are perfect for Solo Leveling fans.

Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint

First up is Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint, which is an ideal choice for those who loved the apocalyptic setting of Solo Leveling. The story follows Kim Dokja, the only reader of a novel called Three Ways to Survive in a Ruined World. When his world transforms into the setting of the novel, Kim Dokja's knowledge of the story becomes vital to his survival. He teams up with the protagonist of the novel to change the plot and quickly get to the end of the story. But, as he progresses, Kim Dokja faces numerous life-or-death situations, and the stakes only get higher as they try to destroy the <Star Stream> that demands their suffering.

The Lone Necromancer

Next up is The Lone Necromancer, which follows Seongwu, a former special forces soldier who returns to college after his national service. During class, he and his classmates are confronted with a mysterious prompt that asks them to choose a role. Seongwu chooses the necromancer, which grants him the power to control the undead. With the world on the brink of collapse, Seongwu must use his new abilities to fight terrifying monsters and save his fellow students. This manhwa is perfect for Solo Leveling fans who love action, drama, and fantasy.

Seoul Station's Necromancer

Seoul Station's Necromancer is another excellent choice for Solo Leveling fans. The manhwa follows Kang Woojin, a necromancer who has become a ruler and a formidable force on the planet Alphen. However, when he finds a way back to Earth, he's reduced to a low-level player clearing dungeons for money. But Woojin's undeniable skills attract the attention of major guilds just in time for his old enemy to threaten invasion. This manhwa is full of action, adventure, and thrilling battles that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Return of the Disaster-Class Hero

Return of the Disaster-Class Hero follows Geon Lee, the greatest hero of all, who awakened as a saint, one of 12 humans chosen to challenge the unknown, destructive creatures called calamities. Betrayed by his allies and left for dead, Geon Lee returns 20 years later, more powerful than ever, ready to teach his fellow saints a lesson they'll never forget. This manhwa is perfect for Solo Leveling fans who love epic battles, revenge plots, and a dash of romance.

SSS-Class Suicide Hunter

Finally, there's SSS-Class Suicide Hunter, which follows Confucius Kim, who lives a mundane life in the mysterious RPG dungeon-like Tower, envious of all the star hunters. But one day, his wish for more is granted when he gains the legendary ability to copy others' abilities at the cost of his life. After being killed by the #1 hunter, the Flame Emperor, he activates his skill and gains a new one, the ability to travel back in time upon death. This manhwa is perfect for Solo Leveling fans who love intense action, thrilling battles, and time-travelling adventures.

