Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 2: Exact release time and where to watch

Mushoku Tense: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 premiered last week as one of the most highly-anticipated anime of the Summer 2023 season. In the first episode, viewers enjoyed the adventures of Princess Ariel and Sylphie as the latter utilised her exceptional combat skills while saving Princess Ariel. Following this, the two set out for a new adventure with a stronger bond.

Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 2 will premiere on June 10 JST(Studio Bind)

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 2, titled ‘Disappointed Magician’, is set to release at 00:00 am JST on July 10. The exact release times for other time zones are as follows:

Date Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 2 Release Times PT CT ET CET IST July 9, 2023 8:30 am 10:30 am 11:30 am 5:30 pm 9:00 pm

Where to Watch

International viewers can stream Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 2 on Crunchyroll, Netflix, FUNimation, and MuseAsia YouTube Channel.

Meanwhile, fans in Southeast and East Asia can enjoy the anime on Aniplus TV, Bahamut Anime Crazy, and Bilibili Global.

Episode Preview

A preview on the official Mushoku Tensei website reads:“Rudeus set out to find his mother, Zenith. However, he was unable to get out of the depths of despair after Eris disappeared. Rudeus, who met Sarah and Suzanne of the adventurer party "Counter Arrow" in a carriage heading to the northern land, accompanies Counter Arrow for a certain request at the adventurer's guild.”

About the Anime

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is an Isekai anime that left fans craving more after its successful first season. Studio Bind will continue the story of Rudeus Greyrat's reincarnation and his journey in a world of magic and swords.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 will comprise 25 episodes over two cours.

