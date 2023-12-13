Nanami's final words to Yuji - Behind-the-scenes look at Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

The highly anticipated finale of Jujutsu Kaisen Season Two is on the horizon, and fans are in for an emotional ride. A poignant behind-the-scenes clip has surfaced featuring Kenjiro Tsuda, the talented voice actor for Nanami, performing his character's final lines after the impactful Shibuya Incident arc.

In his last moments, Nanami passes the torch to Yuji, and the behind-the-scenes clip showcases Tsuda's remarkable commitment to embodying the character.(MAPPA)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nanami, a dedicated mentor, met his demise at the hands of Mahito during the intense arc. In his last moments, Nanami passes the torch to Yuji, and the behind-the-scenes clip showcases Tsuda's remarkable commitment to embodying the character. Despite being a voice actor, Tsuda uses his entire body to infuse authenticity into Nanami's farewell, from his expressive head and shoulders down to his hands.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Kenjiro Tsuda, with a career spanning since 1995, boasts an impressive resume, contributing his talents to various anime, including Attack on Titan, One Piece, and Mushoku Tensei. His versatility and skill have elevated him to the status of one of the industry's most beloved voice actors.

The heartfelt clip has captivated fans, showcasing Tsuda's deep connection to Nanami's character and the emotional weight of the scene. As Jujutsu Kaisen continues to captivate audiences, the behind-the-scenes glimpse adds a layer of appreciation for the dedication and artistry involved in bringing these characters to life.

For those who haven't caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen, the anime is available for streaming on Crunchyroll. The series follows Yuji Itadori, an ordinary high school student with extraordinary physical strength, as he navigates the challenges of Tokyo Jujutsu High School and battles curses alongside powerful sorcerers like Satoru Gojo. The show explores themes of sacrifice, heroism, and the intertwining of curses and humanity in a gripping narrative.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As Jujutsu Kaisen Season Two reaches its conclusion, fans can anticipate a powerful and emotional culmination that reflects the dedication of the cast and creative team in delivering an unforgettable anime experience.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON