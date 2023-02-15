Netflix announces the anime adaptation of the manga series Pluto

Netflix has announced that Naoki Urasawa and Takashi Nagasaki's manga series Pluto, based on the series Astro Boy, will receive an anime adaptation which is set to premiere on the streaming platform in 2023. Studio M2 will be animating the series, with GENCO producing.

Netflix also released the trailer of the upcoming anime adaptation of the manga series Pluto which features the voices of Shinshu Fuji, Yoko Hikasa and Minori Suzuki, who will voice Gesicht, Atom, and Uran, respectively. The four-minute trailer showcases stunning animation visuals and a mysterious soundtrack. The trailer has created quite a buzz among anime fans and has already been retweeted more than 4000 times. “Visually this looks absolutely incredible. Peak anime from a production standpoint. Might have to hold on to the Netflix account for this one,” a Twitter user wrote.

What is Pluto Manga Series?

Pluto adapts "The Greatest Robot on Earth" arc from Tezuka's Astro Boy, turning it into a suspenseful murder mystery where Gesicht, a German robot inspector for Europol, is the lead detective. The series explores the theme of anti-war and peace, portraying both sides' suffering and highlighting that peace is the only solution.

Pluto originally ran from September 2003 to April 2009 in Big Comic Original and consists of eight tankōbon volumes. The series has sold over 8.5 million volumes and has garnered critical acclaim for its engaging story and themes. Naoki Urasawa, the creator of Pluto, expressed excitement about the upcoming adaptation and applauded those who have taken on the challenge of making an anime based on Pluto, Anime News Network reported.

Macoto Tezka, the son of the late Astro Boy mangaka Osamu Tezuka, will supervise Pluto and can hardly wait to see how the new generation of anime turns out. Pluto is set to premiere on Netflix in 2023.