Netflix's One Piece tops global charts, but disappoints mangaka Eiichiro Oda - Here’s why

Netflix's live-action adaptation of the beloved manga One Piece has been making waves globally, but its creator, Eiichiro Oda, has recently expressed his disappointment with the series' deviations from the original plot.

Netflix's One Piece adaptation excels globally but disappoints creator Eiichiro Oda with plot deviations.(One Piece )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One Piece finally made its way to live-action television after seven years of production. Upon its release, the show quickly skyrocketed to the top spot in 84 countries, outperforming even Netflix's hits like Stranger Things and Wednesday.

Eiichiro Oda, the mangaka behind One Piece, initially had reservations about a live-action adaptation but ultimately greenlit the project. He serves as the executive director, ensuring every detail aligns with his imaginative world.

However, Oda recently voiced concerns about the series' deviation from the manga's plot. He emphasized the importance of faithfully capturing the essence of the characters and their power dynamics. He stated, "A good live-action film does not need to change the storyline drastically from the manga."

Fans of the original manga and anime have echoed Oda's sentiments, noting that while Netflix's adaptation stands on its own merits, it introduces significant changes that detract from the source material's essence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One notable change revolves around the character Merry, who in the Netflix version becomes a financial advisor rather than a butler and meets a different fate at the hands of Kuro. Such alterations have left fans puzzled and disappointed.

Another instance of divergence involves Nami's interactions with her village. In the manga and anime, her sacrifices are acknowledged by the villagers who are forced to pretend otherwise. However, the live-action adaptation portrays Nami as greedy, leading to awkward scenes that fans find out of place.

Also Read | One Piece Live-Action Season 2: Script set but awaiting green light from Netflix

Despite these concerns, Netflix's One Piece adaptation has streamlined the narrative to make it more accessible to newcomers. While slight deviations from the source material are expected in adaptations, the Netflix series has faced criticism for unnecessary changes that alter the core story.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As fans eagerly await news of a potential second season, the fate of the One Piece live-action remains uncertain. While the script and cast are ready, and producers hint at a new season within 12-18 months, an official renewal from Netflix is awaited to confirm the series' future.