New Pokémon series and manga adaptation to debut in April

Fans of the popular Pokémon franchise have something to look forward to this April, with the premiere of a new anime series and the serialization of a new manga adaptation. In the April edition of Shogakukan's Monthly Coro Coro Comics magazine, readers were treated to a nine-page preview of Kei Yamadaka's manga adaptation of the new anime, set to be fully serialized in the magazine's May issue, starting from April 14.

The new anime will debut on the same day, with a one-hour special episode. It will air on Fridays at 6:55 p.m. JST and will follow new protagonists, Liko and Roy. The duo will be joined by Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly, characters from the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet video games. In its Shiny form, the Legendary Pokémon Rayquaza will also be showcased in the anime.

Exciting new characters

In addition to the new Pokémon, the anime will introduce two new human characters: Friede, a Pokémon professor, and Captain Pikachu, Friede's Pokémon partner. The pair will battle alongside Liko and Roy, adding an interesting dynamic to the story. Fans are eager to see what the new characters will bring to the Pokémon world, and how their relationships will develop over the course of the series.

Farewell to Ash and Pikachu

The new anime series is set to be the "final chapter" for Ash and Pikachu, as the Pocket Monster Mezase Pokémon Master (Aiming to be a Pokémon Master) collection of 11 special episodes brings Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series to a close. Fans of the long-running series will be sad to say goodbye to the beloved characters, but they are excited to see what new adventures and challenges Liko, Roy, and their Pokémon will face.