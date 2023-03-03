Get ready to catch 'em all again: New Pokémon anime on the horizon

Pokémon fans have a lot to be excited about as the franchise prepares to launch a brand-new anime series. The Pokémon Company recently announced the details for the upcoming show, including its cast, staff, and premiere date. Minori Suzuki will star as Liko, while Yuka Terasaki will play Roy. Additionally, Taku Yashiro has been cast as Friede, and Ikue Ōtani is returning to voice, Captain Pikachu. Fans will be delighted to see these beloved characters return to the screen.

Behind the scenes

The series will be directed by Saori Den, with Daiki Tomiyasu serving as creative director. Dai Sato, a renowned writer known for his work on series such as Eureka Seven and Cowboy Bebop, will oversee the script. Other notable members of the creative team include Tetsuo Yajima as an action director, Rei Yamazaki as a character designer, Kyoko Ito as a sub-character designer, Masafumi Mima as a sound director, and Conisch as a composer.

What to expect

The new anime series will premiere on April 14 with a one-hour special. The program is scheduled to be broadcasted every Friday at 6:55 p.m. and will feature Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly from the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet video games. Legendary Pokémon Rayquaza will also make an appearance in its Shiny form.

In addition to these returning characters, fans will be introduced to new characters Friede and Captain Pikachu. This Pokémon professor and Pokémon partner duo will battle alongside Liko and Roy, creating a thrilling and action-packed viewing experience.

About Pokémon franchise

The Pokémon anime franchise has been going strong since it premiered in Japan in 1997. The franchise quickly became a cultural phenomenon, with fans of all ages and backgrounds captivated by the world of Pokémon. Since then, the franchise has expanded to include countless games, movies, and merchandise, with no sign of slowing down.

Pokémon Journeys: The Series premiered in 2019 and has already amassed a large following of fans. With the upcoming new series, it's clear that the franchise is committed to providing fans with exciting new content and keeping the spirit of Pokémon alive.