Nintendo replies to kid’s request of creating a non-binary Pokémon, wins hearts

If you are an ardent fan of the world of Pokémon and spent your childhood collecting cards and religiously watching the cartoon only to learn the powers and fighting abilities of different types of Pokémon, then this post by a Twitter user may make you smile. The post details how the creators of Pokémon, Nintendo responded to a kid’s letter requesting to create a non-binary Pokémon.

The post includes the reply by Nintendo to the child’s letter. “In your letter, you asked us to make a nonbinary Pokémon. I think this is an awesome idea. There are so many varieties of Pokémon so it would make sense to have a variety of genders as well!” they wrote.

The company also provided some free goodies for the kid.

Take a look at the post:

my kid wrote a letter to nintendo and they wrote back 😭 pic.twitter.com/1fbmN2IRYq — slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) June 16, 2021

Shared on June 16, the post has garnered over 71,700 likes and several comments.

If you’re wondering what the child wrote, here are some glimpses of the letter shared in the comments section.

all you doubters saying a kid didn’t write nintendo asking for non-binary pokémon, here’s the letter (obviously we helped them look up the address) pic.twitter.com/3oiqCKw41O — slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) June 16, 2021

Many loved the idea and congratulated the kid for showing his support. Others lauded the child’s efforts and shared heart emojis. Some however pointed out that genderless Pokémon already exist in the Pokedex.

“That is a brilliant idea champ,” wrote a Twitter user. “We need more kids like him,” commented another.

Here are some other reactions:

THE AMOUNT OF SEROTONIN THIS JUST GAVE ME WAS INSANE pic.twitter.com/M1pLEn8D7k — Sam/Crowley/Loki/Azriel :: layout crisis (@crofterssimp) June 16, 2021

This is extremely wholesome! I look forward to see in the future what came of this! I will cherish those Pokemon very dearly because of the gesture of what they mean



By the way for the people that say this already exists, nonbinary doesn't mean the same as genderless (agender) — David ✨ (@moonblastx) June 20, 2021

