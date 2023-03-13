My Hero Academia Manga on 2-week hiatus: Author takes break due to poor health

The My Hero Academia manga's official Twitter account announced that the manga will be on a two-week hiatus due to Kōhei Horikoshi's health issues. This isn't the first time the author has taken a break for this reason. As a result of this announcement, the manga won't be appearing in the 15th and 16th issues of Weekly Shonen Jump on March 14 and March 20, respectively. The manga is expected to resume serialization in the 17th issue on March 27.

The series has become popular among anime fans since its debut in Weekly Shonen Jump in July 2014. But with the recent announcement, it's clear that Horikoshi's health is a top priority for the manga's creators.

Horikoshi has been taking breaks periodically due to his health concerns. Last year also, the manga took a one-week break in December and a two-week break in February. While some fans may be disappointed by the hiatus, it's important to remember that the health and well-being of the creator behind the story is crucial.

My Hero Academia's popularity

My Hero Academia has become a cultural phenomenon since its release, with its story of a young boy's journey to becoming a superhero resonating with fans around the world. The anime adaptation of the series has been a major success as well, with each season garnering more viewers and praise than the last.

The anime's most recent season, which premiered in March 2021, aired a total of 25 episodes. The show's fifth season premiered on October 1, 2022, and will air for two continuous courses, totalling 25 episodes. Fans have eagerly awaited the latest developments in the story, but with the recent hiatus, it's clear that the manga's creator needs time to rest and recover.

Fans of My Hero Academia have shown tremendous support for Horikoshi and his health. Many have taken to social media to wish him a speedy recovery and remind others to prioritize their own health and well-being. While the hiatus may be disappointing for some, it's important to remember that the creator behind the story needs time to rest and recover in order to continue bringing the series to life.

The future of My Hero Academia

With the manga set to return in the 17th issue of Weekly Shonen Jump on March 27, fans can look forward to the continuation of the story. The anime's sixth season is currently airing and will continue to do so for the next few months, giving fans plenty of content to enjoy. As always, it's important to support the creators behind our favourite stories and remember to prioritize our own health and well-being.