One Piece Chapter 1136: Exact release date, time and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Jan 04, 2025 05:06 PM IST

Read to know the exact release date, time and more about One Piece Chapter 1136.

The adventure of Luffy and his friends continues as One Piece drops the release date of manga's Chapter 1136. Fans are in anticipation of the latest chapter after Shanks and his coconspirator manage to pave their way to the Aurust Castle. The One Piece Chapter 1136 is expected to at least create the build-up to Luffy preparing to clash with them if not the actual bout.

One Piece chapter 1136 release date revealed.(@onepiecepanel/X)
One Piece chapter 1136 release date revealed.(@onepiecepanel/X)

When will the One Piece Chapter 1136 be released?

One Piece Chapter 1136 will be released on Monday, January 20, 2025, at midnight (JST) in Japan, as reported by the MANGA Plus website. The worldwide release of the chapter is scheduled for Sunday, 19, 2025. The time of the chapter's release will differ from region to region. Fans can utilise the following table to know the exact time of release.

TimezoneLocal release time
Pacific Standard Time7AM, Sunday, January 19, 2025
Eastern Standard Time10AM, Sunday, January 19, 2025
Greenwich Mean Time3PM, Sunday, January 19, 2025
Central European Time4PM, Sunday, January 19, 2025
Indian Standard Time8:30PM, Sunday, January 19, 2025
Philippine Standard Time11PM, Sunday, January 19, 2025
Japanese Standard Time12AM, Monday, January 20, 2025
Australia Central Time1:30AM, Monday, January 20, 2025

Where to read One Piece Chapter 1136?

The latest chapter of One Piece manga will be available on the MANGA Plus website through a subscription model. You can also access the latest chapter via the Shonen Jump+ app and the Viz Media platform, which offers the most recent three issues of the series for free.

What to expect from One Piece Chapter 1136?

The upcoming chapter is expected to pick up with Luffy and co at the feast trying to guess Shanks and coconspirators' next move and Jural's arrival. The issue should provide the build-up to clashing plotlines given the castle they are in is the same place feast being held.

Moreover, the chapter is also expected to give some information about Elbaf's apparent enemies which includes some crucial on Shanks like who is he and his relation to Yonko. The chapter will conclude with Luffy feeling some presence as invaders try to move out of the castle.

