One Piece fans prepare for hiatus as creator Eiichiro Oda undergoes surgery

Hold onto your Straw Hats, because One Piece is about to embark on a temporary hiatus! The rumors have been confirmed, and fans of the beloved manga will have to endure a month-long break starting this month. The cause for this unforeseen break? It's all because of a surgery that the creator of One Piece, Eiichiro Oda, has been needing for quite some time. One Piece manga creator Eiichiro Oda to take a month-long hiatus for eye surgery, combating astigmatism that hindered his artwork. (Eiichiro Oda)

Oda, battling with astigmatism, has decided that it's finally time to correct his eyesight, which has been interfering with his artistic work. In a letter to fans, the manga maestro revealed his plans for surgery and even managed to inject a bit of humor into the announcement. "While we're all having a blast with One Piece's final saga, I decided to take a break and get surgery for my eyes. Yes, I'm having laser beams installed!" Oda jokingly wrote.

Oda's astigmatism and the need for surgery have been discussed with his editors since last year. They ultimately encouraged him to go through with the procedure, ensuring that he returns with improved eyesight and a new power boost, as he jokingly referred to it.

As for the specifics of the hiatus, One Piece will go on a break after its June 11th/12th release. Fans will have to endure the absence of new chapters throughout most of July, with the series set to resume on July 18th. With just one chapter left before the hiatus, fans eagerly anticipate savoring the upcoming update.

Fans may feel disappointed by the hiatus, but it also creates an ideal chance for newcomers to dive into the series. The anime is at a critical point in the captivating Wano Country arc, streaming exclusively on Crunchyroll. To delve into the manga, the Shonen Jump app by Viz Media offers a flawless platform. Manga Plus is another digital alternative, while physical copies can be easily obtained at local bookstores.

As fans patiently await Oda's return and the continuation of the One Piece saga, they can take solace in the fact that the hiatus will grant them ample time to delve into the captivating world of pirates, mysteries, and adventures that the series offers. And when One Piece resumes, fans can expect the story to resume its course with newfound clarity and the creative vision of a creator whose eyes have been restored to their full potential.