After Netflix, One Piece's Luffy will take over New York skies this Thanksgiving

Brace yourselves, anime enthusiasts! This Thanksgiving, the iconic Monkey D. Luffy from the beloved series One Piece is set to make a spectacular debut at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Toei Animation, the creative powerhouse behind the anime, has crafted a colossal Luffy balloon, ready to navigate the New York City skyline on this grand occasion.

One Piece, the best-selling manga, brings Luffy to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.(YouTube/ Netflix)

In recent years, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has become a haven for anime fans, with characters like Son Goku from Dragon Ball gracing the event. Now, Luffy, the charismatic pirate captain and protagonist of One Piece, will join the ranks of these illustrious characters. Toei Animation's President and CEO, Masayuki Endo, expressed his excitement, stating, "We're thrilled to have the celebrated anime franchise One Piece join the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with our Monkey D. Luffy giant character balloon."

One Piece, created by the mastermind Eiichiro Oda, holds the title of the best-selling manga of all time. With its gripping storyline and diverse characters, the series has garnered a massive global following. "Over the past 24 years, One Piece has built a huge global audience, and today, the franchise is now more popular than ever before — both in the U.S. and around the world," added Endo.

Fans of Luffy and his Straw Hat crew can witness this extraordinary moment on Thanksgiving Day. The parade promises an unforgettable sight as Luffy takes his place among the parade's iconic floats and balloons. "We're excited to introduce One Piece to the tens of millions of people that watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade every year – especially the friends and families of current One Piece fans!" Endo exclaimed.

So, mark your calendars and don't miss the chance to see Luffy and other beloved characters as they bring the magic of anime to life at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade this year!

