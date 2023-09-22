Jamie Lee Curtis declares intent to lobby for role in Netflix's One Piece as Dr. Kureha

Fans of both the iconic actress Jamie Lee Curtis and the beloved shonen series, One Piece, have reason to celebrate. Curtis has officially declared her intention to lobby Netflix for a role in the live-action adaptation of the popular anime series. Jamie Lee Curtis officially declared her intention to lobby Netflix for a role in the live-action adaptation of One Piece.(Instagram/jamieleecurtis)

For years, it has been no secret that Jamie Lee Curtis, known for her roles in Halloween and Knives Out, is a devoted fan of One Piece. With the recent confirmation of a second season for the Netflix adaptation, speculation arose about whether Curtis might play the role of Dr. Kureha, Tony Tony Chopper's mentor. Curtis herself has now confirmed her interest in the role, stating, "ONCE the STRIKE against the greed of the AMTPT is SETTLED with a FAIR CONTRACT, I will lobby along with the growing fan frenzy to become Doctor Kureha."

Jamie Lee Curtis's desire to be part of the One Piece universe is not new. Even before the live-action adaptation was announced, she expressed her love for Eiichiro Oda's creation. Earlier this year, she playfully asked for the role on her social media account, but her recent statement indicates a serious commitment to joining the One Piece cast.

In the source material, Dr. Kureha plays a crucial role in Tony Tony Chopper's journey and will likely feature prominently in the upcoming season. One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda teased the introduction of the reindeer doctor when confirming the second season of Netflix's series. Jamie Lee Curtis's potential addition to the cast would bring significant star power to One Piece's live-action adaptation, thrilling fans and making her dream role a reality.

As fans eagerly await further developments, it's clear that Jamie Lee Curtis's passion for One Piece could lead to an exciting new addition to the live-action series, creating even more buzz around this highly anticipated adaptation.