From Fire Fist Ace to King Wapol - One Piece characters you could expect in season 2 of Netflix's live-action adaptation

The live-action adaptation of the beloved anime and manga series, One Piece, has been a massive hit since its debut on Netflix. Fans of the series can now rejoice as the streaming giant has officially confirmed the return of the show for a thrilling second season. With One Piece Season 2 on the horizon, fans are buzzing with excitement about the introduction of some iconic characters from Eiichiro Oda's renowned franchise. Netflix confirms the return of One Piece Season 2, here are the characters fans can look forward to seeing in the upcoming season.(Netflix)

Captain Smoker

In a post-credits scene that left fans eagerly awaiting the next installment, Captain Smoker, known as the White Hunter, was explicitly teased at the end of One Piece Season 1. Smoker is a high-ranking Marine Captain with a relentless pursuit of Luffy, especially after Luffy's bounty skyrocketed in the East Blue. As the Straw Hat crew sets their sights on the Grand Line, Smoker promises to be a formidable roadblock and a compelling addition to the live-action series.

Tony Tony Chopper

One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda himself confirmed that Tony Tony Chopper, the beloved reindeer and doctor of the Straw Hat crew, will make his debut in Season 2. Oda's announcement hinted at the crew's need for a skilled doctor as they venture further into the Grand Line. Chopper's transformation and ability to communicate like a human will undoubtedly be a highlight for fans.

Dr. Kureha

Chopper's mentor, Dr. Kureha, is expected to appear alongside him during the Drum Island arc. Dr. Kureha plays a pivotal role in shaping Chopper's medical abilities and potential role within the Straw Hat crew. Fans are already speculating about Jamie Lee Curtis possibly taking on this crucial character.

King Wapol

If the storyline includes Drum Island, it's likely that King Wapol will be introduced. While his initial encounter with Luffy may not be the most thrilling, King Wapol becomes a more significant player in later arcs. His introduction sets the stage for the challenges Luffy and his crew will face in the broader world.

Nefertari Vivi

The potential inclusion of the Drum Island arc also opens the door for the introduction of Nefertari Vivi, a character of immense importance in the Grand Line. Vivi's journey with the Straw Hats toward her homeland of Alabasta is filled with intrigue and adventure. Her character arc is a must-watch for fans.

Portgas D. Ace

Ace, one of the most beloved and fiery characters in the One Piece universe, may also make an appearance in Season 2. His connection to Luffy and his role in the Alabasta arc promise intense and emotional moments. Fans are eagerly speculating about who will portray this iconic character.

Miss All Sunday and Crocodile

If the series delves into the Alabasta arc, viewers can look forward to encountering Miss All Sunday, a mysterious figure within Baroque Works. Her enigmatic motives and role within the organization add layers of complexity to the story. Additionally, the menacing Crocodile, a Warlord of the Sea, poses a formidable challenge to Luffy and his crew, making for an exhilarating showdown.

As anticipation for One Piece Season 2 continues to build, fans can't help but wonder how these beloved characters will be brought to life in the live-action adaptation.