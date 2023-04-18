One Piece manga fans laugh and worry over bizarre description - 'Boy spends his life in the sea but can't swim…'

A recent post on the r/OnePiece subreddit got fans of the popular manga laughing out loud. It featured a photo of Barnes & Noble's description of the One Piece manga, which read: "Boy spends entire life in the sea…but he cannot swim." Fans took to the comments to express their amusement, but also to voice their concerns about the potential negative impact this description could have on new readers.

Why Monkey D. Luffy from One Piece can't swim?

On the one hand, the description is undeniably funny. One Piece fans know that the protagonist, Monkey D. Luffy, has spent his entire life at sea and yet, he cannot swim. This is because Luffy ate a Devil Fruit, a magical fruit that grants its eater extraordinary abilities but also takes away their ability to swim.

For fans of the series, this is a well-known fact and a key aspect of Luffy's character. The fact that Barnes & Noble's description managed to condense this into a single, humorous sentence is a testament to their marketing team's wit.

Is Barnes & Noble's One Piece Description a Red Flag for New Readers?

On the other hand, however, the description could be seen as a red flag for new readers. As one commenter pointed out, if they hadn't read One Piece already, they wouldn't be interested after reading that description.

Another pointed out that the description didn't accurately convey the nature of the series, as Luffy spends most of his time slightly above the sea rather than "in" the sea.

For readers who are unfamiliar with the series, this description might give them the wrong idea and discourage them from giving One Piece a chance.

Will Luffy ever learn to swim? One Piece fans speculate on the series' future

The discussion then turned to the possibility of Luffy learning to swim by the end of the series. Fans have long speculated that the "can't swim" rule imposed on Devil Fruit eaters might be lifted by the end of the series, allowing Luffy and other characters to fully explore the ocean without limitations.

Some even suggested that the "can't swim" rule itself is a limit on the freedom Luffy has in the sea since the sea itself is deciding what he can and cannot do. If Luffy were able to swim, it would be a symbolic victory for him and for all Devil Fruit eaters, as it would mean that they are no longer limited by the rules imposed upon them by the sea.

