Oshi no Ko Episode 3 releases today - Exact release time, streaming guide and what to expect

Hold on to your seats, folks! Oshi no Ko Episode 3 is finally here! The third episode of this much-anticipated anime series is set to release today, and fans are ecstatic with anticipation. With two episodes already aired, the show has already garnered a massive fan following with its dark, raw, and captivating storyline.

For those who haven't yet watched the series, Oshi no Ko follows the story of two siblings, Aqua and Ruby, as they navigate the dark side of the entertainment industry while searching for their mother's killer. Episode 2 saw Ruby trying to make it big in the idol industry, but facing some harsh realities along the way. Meanwhile, Aqua continued his quest for revenge.

Oshi no Ko Episode 3 preview:

In Episode 3, Aqua reunites with Kana Arima, a prodigy and child actor. But it seems like trouble is brewing, as Kana declines an offer to appear in a drama, and the name of the producer is the same as the one left on Ai's mobile phone. Could this be a clue in the siblings' search for their mother's killer?

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Episode 3 since the second episode's release, and it seems like they won't be disappointed. With the storyline becoming more complex and the characters becoming more nuanced with every episode, Oshi no Ko is proving to be a true masterpiece.

Oshi no Ko Episode 3 exact release time:

Date Oshi no Ko Episode 2 Release Time JST ET PT GMT CET IST April 26, 2023 11:00 PM 11:00 AM 8:00 AM 3:00 PM 5:00 PM 8:30 PM

Where to stream Oshi no Ko Episode 3?

Don't worry if you haven't caught up with Oshi no Ko yet, we've got you covered! For international fans looking to watch the second episode, you can easily stream it on popular platforms like HiDIVE, Ani-One Asia ULTRA, Bilibili, and Netflix Asia. For fans in Japan, the episode is available on a range of local channels, including Tokyo MX, Chiba TV, GTV, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, BS11, and more. So, no matter where you are in the world, you can easily tune in to the latest episode of this captivating anime series.

The series has already gained immense popularity, surpassing the ratings of all other anime shows. Its unique exploration of the darker side of the entertainment industry has resonated with viewers, making it a fan-favourite show already.

