Oshi no Ko Episode 4 releases on May 3 - Exact release time and streaming details inside!

The highly anticipated fourth episode of Oshi no Ko is set to release on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Fans of the popular anime have been eagerly awaiting the continuation of the story, which has taken the anime world by storm.

The anime series, which revolves around the Japanese entertainment industry, has quickly gained a massive following, with fans eagerly waiting for each new episode. The release date for the fourth episode has been confirmed, and fans can mark their calendars and set their alarms to be ready for the new episode's drop.

Oshi no Ko Episode 3 recap:

In episode 3, entitled "Manga-Based TV Drama," the spotlight shifted from Ruby to Aqua, who met the genius child actor Kana Arima again. During their conversation, Arima revealed that she was working on a TV drama and convinced Aqua to join as an actor. The deal was sealed when Aqua discovered that a man on set might have a connection to his mother's death.

The episode ended with Aqua taking a DNA sample from the man, fueling his determination to uncover the mysterious figure behind his mother's passing. The final moments teased Aqua's return to filming, where he vowed to make a big splash, leaving fans on tenterhooks for the next episode.

Where to watch Oshi no Ko Episode 4:

No need to fret if you're behind on Oshi no Ko; international viewers can stream the latest episode on popular platforms like HiDIVE, Ani-One Asia ULTRA, Bilibili, and Netflix Asia, while Japanese viewers can catch it on local channels like Tokyo MX, Chiba TV, GTV, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, BS11, and more.

Oshi no Ko episode 4 exact release time:

Date Oshi no Ko Episode 4 Release Time JST ET PT GMT CET IST May 03, 2023 11:00 PM 11:00 AM 8:00 AM 3:00 PM 5:00 PM 8:30 PM

Oshi no Ko has taken the anime industry by storm, captivating audiences worldwide with its engaging storyline and intriguing characters. The show's immense popularity has seen it climb to the top of My Anime List's ranking of the best anime of all time, where it still remains as one of the most significant titles in the spring anime line-up, vying for attention against other heavy-hitters like Demon Slayer and Dr. Stone.

The long wait for episode 4 is over, and fans of Oshi no Ko can rejoice as the highly-anticipated chapter is set to release on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. It promises to be an action-packed adventure as Aqua continues his quest to uncover the truth behind his mother's death. So mark your calendars and get ready to experience the excitement of Oshi no Ko's latest episode.

