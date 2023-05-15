Oshi no Ko Episode 6 - Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect

Hold onto your seats, anime fans, because Oshi no Ko Episode 6 is about to shake the world! Scheduled for release on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Japan, this episode is set to take viewers on a wild ride through the cutthroat Reality TV Show Arc. Get ready to witness the ruthless underbelly of the entertainment industry and the perils of social platforms like never before.

For those unfamiliar with the show, Oshi no Ko is a supernatural drama anime that has captured the hearts of viewers worldwide. Based on the manga by Aka Akasaka and illustrated by Mengo Yokoyari, this stunningly animated series, brought to life by Studio Doga Kobo, delves into a tale that can only be told in the realm of anime.

Oshi no Ko episode 6 exact release time:

Date Oshi no Ko Episode 6 Release Time JST ET PT GMT CET IST May 17, 2023 11:00 PM 11:00 AM 8:00 AM 3:00 PM 5:00 PM 8:30 PM

Oshi no Ko Episode 5 Recap:

B Komachi, the idol group that once revolved around Ai, rises from the ashes with Ruby at its core. After the tragic loss of Ai, Ruby, and Kana put their heart and soul into a zany yet wildly popular YouTube channel featuring Pieyon, the eccentric bird-faced bodybuilder. Though they face hurdles in reviving the name of the deceased idol group, Ruby's determination and the indomitable spirit of Ai's daughter may just carry them through.

Aqua's dating show continues in the background, leaving us eager to discover his interactions with the rest of the cast. The director holds the key to Aqua's journey, but will he reveal the crucial information?

Where to watch Oshi no Ko Episode 5:

Get ready to dive into the captivating world of Oshi no Ko! If you're eager to catch up on the series before the highly anticipated new episode, you're in luck. You can stream Oshi no Ko on popular platforms like HIDIVE, Ani-One Asia ULTRA, Bilibili, and Netflix Asia.

And for all the dedicated fans who are already up to date with the series, mark your calendars and set your alarms for Wednesday, May 17, at 11 PM JST in Japan. That's when the next thrilling episode will hit the airwaves, and you won't want to miss it. Get ready for more twists, turns, and jaw-dropping moments in the fascinating world of Oshi no Ko!

