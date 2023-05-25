Oshi no Ko Episode 8 release delayed: Catch up with a special program on May 31!

Oshi no Ko has been making waves since its debut earlier this year. Aka Akasaka's idol manga has garnered quite the following, thanks to its captivating storyline and surprising twists. However, fans will have to exercise a little patience as the release of Oshi no Ko Episode 8 has hit a minor snag.

Oshi no Ko's captivating manga and surprising twists have gained a devoted following, but fans must wait as Episode 8 faces a delay.(Doga Kobo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yes, it's true—Oshi no Ko Episode 8 has been delayed. Although Oshi no Ko Episode 7 aired yesterday, the anime's production team has made the tough decision to push back the release of Episode 8, originally scheduled for May 31st.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Instead of leaving fans empty-handed, Oshi no Ko has planned a special program for May 31st. This compilation special will serve as a catch-up for new fans, ensuring that they don't miss out on the captivating journey that awaits them. However, it's important to tread carefully online to avoid spoilers if you're just diving into the series. Oshi no Ko is known for its unexpected plot twists, and you'll want to experience them firsthand.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While fans may feel a twinge of disappointment over the delay, it's important to remember that such hiccups are not uncommon in the world of anime. Especially for a visually stunning series like Oshi no Ko, which boasts the remarkable animation efforts of the talented team at Doga Kobo. The meticulous attention to detail, vibrant color palette, and masterful framing make the Oshi no Ko anime a true work of art. So, it's no surprise that ensuring its quality necessitated an occasional delay during its first season.

If you find yourself longing to catch up on Oshi no Ko during this brief hiatus, the show is available for streaming exclusively on HIDIVE. Additionally, Akasaka continues to weave the thrilling tale in the Oshi no Ko manga, which can be enjoyed through Yen Press.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With such a captivating premise, it's no wonder fans eagerly await the continuation of Oshi no Ko's anime journey. Mark your calendars for June 7th, when Episode 8 will finally grace our screens and reveal the next chapter in this thrilling idol tale. Until then, hold onto your excitement and get ready for the unexpected twists and turns that Oshi no Ko has in store for us all.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON