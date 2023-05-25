Oshi no Ko: Will the popular anime get a second season? Fans speculate!

Oshi no Ko has taken the anime world by storm since its television debut, captivating viewers around the globe. With the premiere making waves and fans clamoring for more, the series has become a must-watch anime for 2023. Now, all eyes are on Oshi no Ko as it teases an upcoming event that could provide clues about the show's future. Oshi no Ko takes anime world by storm! Fans buzzing as a fan gathering hints at a possible second season.(Doga Kobo)

Recently, the official Oshi no Ko Twitter account shared an exciting announcement for fans in Japan. The anime confirmed it would be hosting a fan gathering later this fall, dedicated entirely to Oshi no Ko. These events are a common occurrence in Japan, allowing fans to connect with each other and meet the voice actors behind their beloved characters. Moreover, these gatherings often bring news about the anime's future.

Naturally, this announcement has sent Oshi no Ko fans into a frenzy, speculating about the possibility of a second season. Despite only being seven episodes into the first season, the demand for more content is already palpable. Fortunately, creator Aka Akasaka has already produced enough manga material to support a second season, leaving the decision in the hands of profitability.

The anime industry, like any other, relies on profitability to sustain projects. The studio Doga Kobo, along with the production committee, is overseeing Oshi no Ko, and streaming services in Japan have successfully attracted a dedicated viewer base. If this dedicated following translates into strong media sales and Blu-ray releases, there is a high chance that Oshi no Ko will be renewed for a second season.

For those who have yet to experience the captivating world of Oshi no Ko, the anime is currently streaming on HIDIVE. The series follows Gorou, an obstetrician-gynecologist leading a life far from the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry. However, when his favorite idol, rising star Ai Hoshino, unexpectedly enters his life, their fates intertwine in inexplicable ways. Oshi no Ko presents a unique tale that defies reason and challenges the boundaries of connection. It's time to stan(d) and deliver!

As fans eagerly await news of a second season, the anticipation continues to grow. Will Oshi no Ko return to grace our screens once again? Only time will tell, but for now, fans can immerse themselves in the existing episodes and revel in the captivating journey of Gorou and Ai Hoshino. Stay tuned for more updates on this groundbreaking anime phenomenon!