Oshi no Ko Episode 9 releases today - Exact release time, streaming guide and what to expect

After a brief hiatus, Oshi no Ko is back with a bang, and episode 8 left fans craving for more. Now, the highly anticipated episode 9 releases today, and it promises to bring new storylines and dramatic twists that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Oshi no Ko returns with a bang after a hiatus, leaving fans craving more. Episode 9 drops today, promising exciting new storylines.(Doga Kobo)

When and where to watch Oshi No Ko Episode 9?

But where can fans catch this highly anticipated episode? Just like its predecessors, Oshi no Ko episode 9 will be exclusively available on HIDIVE. Fans can also watch Oshi no Ko on Ani-One Asia ULTRA, Bilibili, and Netflix Asia. Meanwhile, Japanese viewers can indulge in the show on local channels like Tokyo MX, Chiba TV, GTV, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, BS11, and more.

Date Oshi no Ko Episode 9 Release Time JST ET PT GMT CET IST June 14, 2023 11:00 PM 11:00 AM 8:00 AM 3:00 PM 5:00 PM 8:30 PM

Recap of Oshi No Ko Episode 8

Before diving into the upcoming episode, let's quickly recap the thrilling events of episode 8. Aqua's realization that he no longer feels a strong connection with Akane and his increasing attraction to girls his own age left him contemplating the true nature of their relationship. After a heartfelt conversation with Kana, Aqua mustered the courage to admit that he doesn't see Akane as a girlfriend but appreciates her as a talented actress. Surprisingly, Akane accepted their relationship as strictly professional, while revealing that Yuki and Nobuyuki had embarked on a genuine romantic journey.

Excitingly, episode 8 also saw the introduction of MEM-cho's aspirations of becoming an idol. Aqua's unexpected offer for her to join the revitalized B Komachi group added an intriguing twist to the storyline, leaving viewers eagerly awaiting the implications of this new development.

As we eagerly anticipate episode 9, one burning question remains: Will Ruby finally step into the spotlight? With the limited number of episodes remaining and the need for her character to receive more attention, it seems likely that Oshi no Ko will shift its focus to Ruby's journey. This pivotal moment could provide redemption for Ruby and satisfy fans who have been longing for her story arc to take center stage.