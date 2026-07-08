Gul Panag supports Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj: ‘Don’t be uncomfortable with difficult chapters of history’

She wrote, “I grew up in Punjab during the brutal years of militancy. I remember reading newspaper headlines about buses being stopped and innocent passengers being pulled out and killed. I also remember accounts of young men being picked up, detained and tortured, despite having nothing to do with the movement. Including from my village."

In a post on X, Gul recalled her childhood in Punjab during the years of militancy, sharing that she witnessed both terrorist violence and alleged human rights violations. She said those experiences make it all the more important for such stories to be told.

Bollywood actor Gul Panag has come out in support of Diljit Dosanjh -starrer Satluj . The film, which was removed from OTT platform ZEE5 just two days after it began streaming, has sparked a nationwide debate on censorship and the curbing of free speech in the country.

Gul also said that while discussions and debates around the film should be encouraged, banning it is "counter productive." She wrote, "A film isn’t a history textbook. It tells a story through one lens and one perspective. Debate it. Critique it. Counter it. Banning it is always counter productive. But don’t assume Punjab’s hard-won rejection of separatism is so fragile that a film can reverse it!!"

Panag stressed that society should not shy away from difficult chapters of history. She wrote, “Those memories are precisely why I don’t believe we should become so uncomfortable with difficult chapters of our history that we stop telling stories about them.”

Celebrities support Satluj Several celebrities have come out in support of the film. While filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma gave the film a glowing review, Anurag Kashyap admitted that banning the film has only made people more curious about it and increased their desire to watch it. Actor Ranvir Shorey and Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi have also spoken openly in favour of the film and questioned the authorities over its removal.

About Satluj Satluj, previously titled Punjab 95, is inspired by the life of Jaswant Singh Khalra, one of Punjab’s leading human rights activists who investigated the alleged cremation of around 25,000 unidentified bodies between 1984 and 1994. The film traces his abduction in 1995 and the subsequent conviction of four Punjab Police personnel in 2005 for the abduction and murder of Khalra. They were sentenced to life imprisonment.

The film stars Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role and is directed by Honey Trehan. It also features Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan in pivotal roles.

Why was Satluj removed from OTT? According to PTI, the makers had submitted the film to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in 2022 under its original title, Punjab 95. However, the certification process stalled after they declined to implement the 127 cuts suggested by the board.

Almost four years later, the film quietly premiered on ZEE5 on July 3. However, within less than 48 hours, it was taken down by the platform without any official explanation.