Rajkummar Rao recreates Sourav Ganguly's iconic shirtless Lord's celebration in Dada first poster; leaves fans divided

Days after videos of Rajkummar Rao shooting for former cricketer Sourav Ganguly's biopic — Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story — went viral, the makers have unveiled the film's first poster. For Sourav Ganguly and cricket fans alike, the first look recreates one of the most iconic moments from the former Indian captain's illustrious career. The poster was unveiled on Wednesday on the occasion of Ganguly's birthday. Rajkummar Rao will play lead role in Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story,

First look poster of Dada The first-look poster takes fans back to the unforgettable moment when Sourav Ganguly famously took off his jersey and waved it from the balcony of the Lord's Cricket Ground in London after India pulled off a historic two-wicket victory over England to win the NatWest Series final in 2002. Ganguly's shirt-waving celebration came in response to English all-rounder Andrew Flintoff, who had taken off his shirt and celebrated in similar fashion at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai a few months earlier.

Recreating the legendary celebration in the first poster of his biopic, Rajkummar Rao is seen standing on the iconic Lord's balcony, waving his jersey triumphantly in the air as the Indian tricolour flies in the background. The joy, intensity and aggression on his face instantly remind fans of Ganguly's unforgettable celebration, making the poster a nostalgic tribute to one of Indian cricket's most defining moments.

Rajkummar also shared the poster on his Instagram Stories and wished Sourav Ganguly on his birthday. He wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday our dearest Dada. @souravganguly #Dada #DadaTheSouravGangulyStory."