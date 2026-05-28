Rajkummar Rao shoots for Sourav Ganguly biopic in Kolkata; photos from set leak online

Rajkummar Rao has begun shooting for former cricketer Sourav Ganguly’s biopic, Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story, in Kolkata. According to Mid Day, the film’s Mumbai production schedule has already been completed, and the cast and crew have now moved to Kolkata for a 15-day shooting schedule. The film will be shot across multiple locations in the city, capturing various phases of Ganguly’s life in Kolkata. Rajkummar Rao shot Sourav Ganguly's biopic in Kolkata.

Rajkummar begins shooting for Ganguly’s biopic Rajkummar was spotted arriving in Kolkata earlier this week, and on Wednesday, he was seen at the Kolkata Maidan. The actor participated in an early morning workout session before shooting several scenes for the biopic. The report also stated that the film will trace Sourav Ganguly’s journey from the lanes of Behala to representing the Indian cricket team on the international stage.

It has also been reported that the shoot began early Tuesday morning at Sourav Ganguly’s residence in Behala. The team later filmed sequences at Kolkata’s historic East Bengal Club grounds, recreating the phase of Sourav’s life when he played cricket for Aryan Club. Portions of the film have also been shot at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The makers reportedly filmed several sequences at Eden Gardens after the IPL 2026 season concluded on Sunday. Reports suggest that the former cricketer himself was present during parts of the shoot, both at his residence and at Eden Gardens.