Maalik director Pulkit says he wasn’t happy with final cut of Rajkummar Rao's film: 'Didn’t do good job under pressure’

Bollywood filmmaker Pulkit is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Kartavya. Ahead of the release, the director spoke candidly about the pressures associated with theatrical releases and reflected on the underwhelming performance of his last film, Maalik. In a recent interview with Variety India, Pulkit admitted that he was dissatisfied with the final version of Maalik, starring Rajkummar Rao, and said the pressure surrounding theatrical releases affected his creative process. Filmmaker Pulkit talks about the failure of Rajkummar Rao's Maalik.

Pulkit opens up about Maalik failure Talking about the challenges of working under theatrical pressure, Pulkit said, “There is a lot of pressure on filmmakers in the theatrical world. For Maalik, I wasn’t happy with the final film, because I didn’t do a good job under pressure. So, I don't want that pressure.”

The filmmaker explained that the debate around whether a project should release in theatres or on OTT platforms is largely a producer’s call. He added, “I think wherever you get a chance to tell a story, you should just do it. Whether a film has recovered money or not is not my lookout. Getting to tell a good story; that's my lookout. So, I don't care if it's OTT or not. Eventually, all the films come out on OTT. The day I feel confident that a film can be released in theatres without the burden of Friday pressure, I’ll make one again.”