Maalik OTT release: When and where to watch Rajkummar Rao's mass action hero avatar on streaming

Maalik OTT release: Missed Rajkummar Rao's crime drama Maalik in theatres? Don't worry, as the film is now available to watch on OTT. On Friday, Amazon Prime Video announced that Maalik will be available to watch on the platform. Maalik is produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner in collaboration with Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films. (Also read: Interview | Rajkummar Rao says ‘not having a film background' gave him freedom to find his own voice) Maalik OTT release date out: Rajkummar Rao plays a gangster in the crime drama Maalik.

Maalik OTT release

The official Instagram account of Prime Video India shared a few stills from the film and added in the caption, “He has arrived to be the Maalik of your screens. #MaalikOnPrime, Watch now.”

About the film

Set against the gritty and pulsating backdrop of Allahabad in the 1980s, Maalik follows the story of Deepak (Rajkummar), a young man from a modest farming background who walks into the world of crime and rises through the ranks to become the city’s most powerful and feared gangster, known as Maalik. Prosenjit Chatterjee and Manushi Chhillar play pivotal roles.

The cast also includes Saurabh Sachdeva, Saurabh Shukla, Anshumaan Pushkar, Swanand Kirkire, Rajendra Gupta, and Baljinder Kaur in key roles. The film received mixed reviews from critics. While Rajkummar was praised for his performance, the film’s predictable storyline left many disappointed.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Maalik becomes long enough for people to groan in the theatres and say it out loud. Too many characters are a part of Maalik's life, and in the effort to wrap up each track, the film gets stretched by at least 20 minutes. If the editor, Zubin Sheikh, had kept the many action sequences under control and edited out the song Dil Thaam Ke featuring Huma Qureshi in a special appearance, it would have helped. The film ends with a promise of a sequel, and honestly, I wouldn't quite mind it because of Rajkummar.”