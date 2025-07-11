Maalik movie review: Old wine, new swag, with a fiery Rajkummar Rao works in parts

Maalik movie review Starring: Rajkummar Rao, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Manushi Chhillar Director: Pulkit Star rating: ★★★ Maalik movie review: Rajkummar Rao plays the titular role in film directed by Pulkit.

Guns, blood, violence, gore- don't these all already bore? Not really, when in the hands of talented actors. If there's one thing that Maalik gets right from the start, it's casting Rajkummar Rao, an unlikely action hero. Think of him in this film as a long-lost sibling of his own badass babua Pritam Vidrohi from Bareilly Ki Barfi.

Maalik movie story

Now, we come to Maalik. There's nothing here we haven't seen before - a commoner in the Allahabad of the 1990s rises up after being wronged, becomes powerful, and then faces a downfall. From a novelty standpoint, Maalik has nothing new to offer. But the way it unfolds is interesting. The first half is undoubtedly more entertaining, as you get drawn into Maalik's world.

Directed by Pulkit, who also wrote the film along with Jyotsana Nath, it has enough sequences filled with swag and rooted humour. And making it work is Rajkummar. He embodies Maalik completely and never loses the required temper and attitude. I had my reservations after the trailer about whether he could pull off an out-and-out masala film, but he does.

What doesn't work

Then comes the second half, which just doesn't seem to end. Too much of something is never appreciated, and that's where the film loses its brownie points.

Maalik becomes long enough for people to groan in the theatres and say it out loud. Too many characters are a part of Maalik's life, and in the effort to wrap up each track, the film gets stretched by at least 20 minutes. If the editor, Zubin Sheikh, had kept the many action sequences under control and edited out the song Dil Thaam Ke featuring Huma Qureshi in a special appearance, it would have helped. The film ends with a promise of a sequel, and honestly, I wouldn't quite mind it because of Rajkummar.

Manushi Chhillar plays her role well as Maalik's wife, and it is easily the better of the forgettable films she has done so far. Saurabh Shukla lends good support to the story, and Prosenjit Chatterjee, as a tough cop, gets ample screen time, locking horns with the protagonist. Rajendra Gupta as Maalik's father leaves an impact.

In conclusion

Despite its flaws, Maalik stands tall, much like its hero, punching above its weight thanks to Rao’s fiery energy. If you enjoy watching a familiar story served with extra spice and swagger, Maalik click with you. And who knows, with a tighter sequel, this saga could rise higher and roar louder.