Huma Qureshi performed in Dil Thaam Ke from Rajkummar Rao's Maalik for free: ‘Doston se kaise paise le’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Jun 28, 2025 04:31 PM IST

Huma Qureshi spoke in a recent interview about falling in ‘love’ with the song from Maalik as soon as it was pitched to her and said this about the fee. 

Actor Huma Qureshi is starring in a song titled Dil Thaam Ke in Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming film Maalik. In an interview with India Today, she confirmed that she did not charge a fee to perform in the song as she didn’t want to charge money from friends. (Also Read: Dil Thaam Ke: Huma Qureshi song in Maalik leaves internet wondering why every dance number looks like Aaj Ki Raat)

Huma Qureshi as Mallika in Dil Thaam Ke from Maalik starring Rajkummar Rao.
Huma Qureshi as Mallika in Dil Thaam Ke from Maalik starring Rajkummar Rao.

Huma Qureshi did Dil Thaam Ke for free

Huma said in the interview that she fell ‘in love’ with the song the moment producer Jay Shewakramani (whom she called Jayu) played it for her. She also stated that shooting for Maalik felt like ‘a bunch of friends coming together,’ so she had to say yes. 

Confirming that she didn’t charge a single rupee for the track, Huma said, “Doston se kaise paise le sakte hai (How can one borrow money from friends?) It was just two days of shooting, so I felt it really wasn’t necessary to take money.” 

However, one particular day on set turned into a 16-hour schedule, she recollected, due to a complicated shot that was ‘no one’s fault’. “I don’t believe in walking away, saying my shift is over. My conditioning is such that if I’m at work, I’ll finish my job and then leave. So yes, it went on for 16 hours, but it wasn’t planned. It was just one of those intense days on set,” she said.

About Maalik

Maalik is directed by Pulkit and produced by Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani. It stars Rajkummar Rao, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Manushi Chhillar, and Medha Shankr. Huma makes a special appearance as Mallika in the song Dil Thaam Ke. Sachin-Jigar composed the film’s music. The film will be released in theatres on 11 July. It went on floors last year and wrapped up by November. Maalik is touted to be a gangster drama about a man’s rise to power in the underworld, if the promotional material is anything to go by.

