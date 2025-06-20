Dil Thaam Ke: Huma Qureshi song in Maalik leaves internet wondering why every dance number looks like Aaj Ki Raat

The new track from Rajkummar Rao-starrer Maalik, titled Dil Thaam Ke, was released on Friday. Picturised on Huma Qureshi, the peppy track sees the actor dancing up a storm in a shed with several other female dancers. Rajkummar also appears, but barely shakes a leg with her. Fans reacted to the song and gave a thumbs up for Huma, even as comparisons with Stree 2 song Aaj Ki Raat also cropped up. (Also read: Maalik teaser: Rajkummar Rao is finally not a small-town boy looking for a bride, turns ruthless gangster. Watch) Huma Qureshi sets the screen on fire in Dil Thaam Ke.

Huma in Dil Thaam Ke

In the song, Huma is seen showing off her moves in a shed with multiple other female dancers. Rajkummar, who plays a gangster, enters the shed with his men, which catches the attention of Huma. Even as she tried to tag him along to dance and loosen up a bit, he refused.

Similar to Aaj Ki Raat?

Reacting to the song, a fan said, “Huma can act and even dance so well. So good to see her.” A second fan noted, “Huma Qureshi is such an underrated performer. What a look & those moves.”

However, many users also noted the similar trend of dance numbers after the huge success of Tamannaah Bhatia's Aaj Ki Raat track from Stree 2. A user commented, “The music, the dance steps and the whole vibe of the song are quite similar to Aj ki Raat maza husan ka song from Stree 2.” Another said, “Why do I feel Raees vibes?” This was made in reference to the styling of Rajkummar's character, which looked quite similar to Shah Rukh Khan's style in the film Raees. “Why is this song similar to Laila Mai Laila and even Aaj Ki Raat? Can't help,” noted another user in the comments.

Produced by Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakraman, Maalik is set to be a gritty tale of power, loyalty, betrayal, and one man’s rise to rule it all. Pulkit, who is known for TV series like Bhakshak and Bose Dead/Alive, has directed the film, which will be released on July 11.