Maalik teaser: Rajkummar Rao is finally not a small-town boy looking for a bride, turns ruthless gangster. Watch

Rajkummar Rao is back with a bang in a new gangster avatar with his upcoming film Maalik. The makers dropped the teaser of the film, which shows the actor in his most ruthless, grittiest role yet. Rajkummar shows a stark contrast from his recent comedic roles by turning into a cold-blooded criminal in this next venture. Maalik teaser sees Rajkummar Rao in a never-before-seen avatar.

What's in the teaser

On Tuesday, the producers of the film, Tips, dropped the teaser of the much-awaited Maalik on their social media handles. The film has been set in 1988's Allahabad, and opens with Rajkummar's character waking up with a rifle in his hand.

Next, we see him ruthlessly kill a man with a spade as blood splatters all over his body. He then sets him ablaze with fire crackers and says, “Maalik paida nahi hue to kya, ban to sakte hai (It doesn't matter if we weren't born a master, we can become one”). The teaser goes on to show Rajkummar's journey into turning into a mafia lord in the unforgiving underworld.

Fans react

Fans reacted to Maalik's gripping action sequences and Rajkummar's strong screen presence. One fan wrote, "Rajkumar ab Masss Cinema mai Raaj karega....(Rajkummar will rule the mass cinema now).

Another fan commented, “Raj bhai entered in a gangster role now giving us major goosebumps already terrific teaser tha yeh (Rajkummar in a gangster role is giving major goosebumps. It is a terrific teaser)”.

Many fans praised Rajkummar for branching out from his critically-acclaimed films to do an out-and-out masala actioner in Maalik. One fan wrote, “Bhai ye to all-rounder nikla (He turned out to be an all-rounder)”.

Another fan commented, "So happy to see #RajkummarRao exploring another genre! #MAALIK looks intense and wild Expecting other doors to open for him with this one (sic)".

About Maalik

Produced by Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakraman, the film is set to be a gritty tale of power, loyalty, betrayal, and one man’s rise to rule it all. Pulkit, who is known for TV series like Bhakshak and Bose Dead/Alive, will direct the film, which will be released on July 11.