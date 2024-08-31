Rajkummar Rao announces new film Maalik on birthday, looks fierce as he poses with gun; fans say: Big leap from Stree 2

As actor Rajkummar Rao clocked his 40th birthday on August 31, he announced his new film Maalik. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Rajkummar shared a new poster giving a glimpse of his look in the film. (Also Read | 6 reasons why Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 became a blockbuster) Rajkummar Rao unveiled his look in the poster of the new film Maalik.

Rajkummar's new film is Maalik

In the poster, Rajkummar stood on a police jeep in a white outfit looking back. He gave an intense look and held a gun in his hand. The poster also featured the name of the film. It also read, “Paeda nahi huye toh kya, ban toh sakte hai (What if we aren't born that way but we can become).”

Rajkummar captioned the post, "Maalik ki duniya mein aapka Swagat hai. Shoot shuru ho chuka hai, jald hi mulaqat hogi (You are welcome in Maalik's world. The shoot has started, we will meet soon)!" Reacting to the post, Rajkummar's wife-actor Patralekhaa commented, "Jeeee baat." It is a phrase used to appreciate a person.

Fans react to Rajkummar's announcement

A fan wrote, "Man, he is bringing contents back to back. From Mr and Ms Mahi to Srikanth, to Stree 2 and now this. He is healing from last year's disappointments." "Rajkummar has come a long way. He looks amazing. A big leap from Stree and Stree 2," said a person. "Acting level Rajkumar Rao is on fire," read a comment. "Oh my good really your new film is coming soon I can't believe it. So excited for it," commented an Instagram user.

About Maalik

This will be the first time Rajkummar will play the role of a gangster in an action-thriller. Pulkit, known for his recent work in thrillers and dramas, will direct the film. The film shoot is now in progress, with an extensive schedule planned across various locations in India. Maalik is produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

Rajkummar's last film

Rajkummar was last seen in Stree 2 with Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurrana. Stree 2,w hich released in theates on August 15, is directed by Amar Kaushik. Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar have special cameos in the film. Stree was released in 2018 and was declared a hit.