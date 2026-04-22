Farah Khan agreed to act in Toaster because of Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, says Vivek Daschaudary | Exclusive

Farah Khan gives a hilarious turn as the owner of a small-town child orphanage in the new film Toaster. The filmmaker and choreographer is no stranger to acting, having debuted as the lead in the romantic comedy Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi (2012) opposite Boman Irani. Over the years, she has made cameo appearances in films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), and Om Shanti Om (2007). Farah Khan in a scene from the Netflix release, Toaster.

In Toaster, she suits the role of Nandini perfectly, grilling and following Rajkummar Rao's Ramakant to return a toaster that was hers.

The story behind Farah Khan's casting When HT sat for an exclusive chat with Toaster director Vivek Daschaudary, he shared how the entire team was sure that only Farah could do the part. But would she do the part? The director shared how it all turned out well. He said, “The credit goes to Rajkummar and Patralekhaa completely. They have been friends all their lives and Farah ma'am has been very gracious enough to accept to be a small part of our film.”

He added, “As soon as we saw this character, we knew that this was meant for her. She could play it bang-on! She just had to be herself! Because the character is like that. Then Rajkummar and Patralekhaa spoke to Farah ma'am and she agreed. That's how that happened. I understood that a lot of people really like it and are talking about her. I really want her to do more films, so that we can see her act. I hope I am running a few minutes late; my previous meeting is running over. I hope she does more. But I am really glad that we got her on board and she did that part.”