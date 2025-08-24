Sourav Ganguly's era begins, former India captain becomes head coach of…

Former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is all set for a new role. He has been appointed the head coach of Pretoria Capitals for the upcoming edition of the SA20. The development was confirmed by Pretoria Capitals' official Instagram handle. Taking to the platform, the handle wrote, “The Prince is all set to bring a royal flair to the Capitals camp! We are ecstatic to announce Sourav Ganguly as our new head coach. The Centurion awaits.” Sourav Ganguly is all set for a new role.(PTI)

This is the first time Ganguly has been hired as the head coach in franchise cricket. Between 2018 and 19, Ganguly held the Team Director post at Delhi Capitals. The former India captain then vacated the post after being appointed the president of the BCCI.

Ganguly was appointed JSW's director of cricket last year, which moved him closer to a coaching role at one of their franchises, which also includes the Delhi Capitals. Ganguly will now oversee the proceedings for the franchise in the SA20 auction on September 9, 2025.

This development comes after former England batter Jonathan Trott left the role as the franchise's head coach after just one season in charge. Trott was appointed at the helm before the 2025 season of the SA20; however, the team failed to reach the knockouts with just two wins in 10 group matches.

Pretoria Capitals confirmed the same on social media, saying, "Jonathan Trott, forever grateful for your leadership and unwavering dedication to the team. All the best on your next adventure! Once a Capital, always a Capital!"

Jonathan Trott is currently the head coach of Afghanistan and is expected to manage the team at the T20 World Cup 2026, which will be played in India and Sri Lanka.

The 2026 edition of the SA20 has been pushed forward to avoid a clash with the World Cup. The latest season of the South Africa T20 tournament will be played from December 26 to January 25.

Will Ganguly take up the India coaching job?

Earlier, while speaking to news agency PTI, Ganguly opened up about coaching Team India. He said that he never thought about it, but would be open to it if the chance presented itself in the future.

"I never really thought about it because I got into different roles. I finished (competitive cricket) in 2013 and then became Board (BCCI) President. We’ll see what the future holds. I’m just 50 (53), so let’s see what happens. I’m open to it. We’ll see where it goes," Ganguly said.

Ganguly, widely regarded as one of the finest Indian captains, played 113 Tests and 311 ODIs for the country, scoring more than 18,000 runs across the two formats of the game. He also led India to the final of the 2003 World Cup.

After retirement, Ganguly held the post of president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and the BCCI. Ganguly took over as the president of BCCI in 2019.

His tenure finally came to an end in 2022 when he was succeeded by Roger Binny.