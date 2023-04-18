Record-breaking One Piece chapter 1080 introduces 5 new Devil Fruits & Garp's true power

For over two decades, One Piece has captivated audiences with its epic storytelling and lovable characters. Fans have eagerly awaited the final saga to see some of the series' biggest players make their moves, including Monkey D. Garp, the Hero of the Marines. In chapter 1080, titled "The Hero of Legend," Garp finally unleashes his immense power, solidifying his place as one of the most formidable characters in the series.

Explosive action: Garp's galaxy impact leaves fans in awe

The climactic moment of the chapter shows Garp throwing a devastating punch, known as the Galaxy Impact, at the Blackbeard Pirates, unleashing a shockwave that creates a massive explosion and decimates the surrounding buildings. Fans were left in awe of Garp's incredible strength, which confirms that he is on par with an Admiral in terms of power. It also reveals that he has been holding back against his own grandson, Luffy, and showcases the difference between his "Fists of Love" and his true power.

Five new Devil Fruits introduced in One Piece Chapter 1080

Another hallmark of the series is the mysterious Devil Fruits, which grant supernatural powers to their users. In chapter 1080, readers were introduced to five new Devil Fruits, a new record for a single chapter. The chapter takes place on Pirate Island, the base of the notorious Blackbeard Pirates, who come under attack by Garp as he tries to save his protégé, Koby. The Devil Fruit powers of the Blackbeard Pirates' captains and the members of SWORD, a secretive branch of the Navy, are revealed in this chapter.

Blackbeard pirates and SWORD: A look at new Devil Fruits' powers

The reveal of the Devil Fruit powers of the Blackbeard Pirates adds to their danger and mystique, as each member possesses a unique ability that makes them formidable opponents. The chapter also sheds light on SWORD, a group of "wild-card commandos" who act independently of their superiors. The members of SWORD, including Kujaku and Grus, possess original and powerful Devil Fruit abilities, but even they pale in comparison to the incredible Conqueror Haki displayed by Garp.

Overall, chapter 1080 of One Piece is a thrilling and action-packed instalment that leaves fans hungry for more. The chapter not only reveals the true power of Garp but also introduces new characters and abilities, adding to the depth and complexity of the One Piece world. As the series approaches its conclusion, fans can't wait to see what other surprises await them in the final saga.

