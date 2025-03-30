Shangri-La Frontier season 3 confirmed with release of stunning key visual

Shangri-La Frontier wrapped up its second season in Japan today, leaving fans eager for more. But the adventure is far from over as news of a new season has fans excited. The announcement of Shangri-La Frontier season 3 captured audiences with its thrilling storyline and dynamic characters and promises more action ahead. Shangri-La Frontier finished its second season on March 30, 2025, and fans are eagerly awaiting season three.(@animetv_jp/X)

Shangri-La Frontier Season 3 confirmed

The official website of Shangri-La Frontier confirmed the anime will be returning for another season. No release date has been confirmed or teased yet. However, the key visuals for the new season were also revealed in the meantime for the fans for the fans to enjoy.

The second season had a run for two consecutive cours, beginning from October 13, 2024, until March 30, 2025. Shangri-La Frontier, based on Ryosuke Fuji’s manga, is directed by Toshiyuki Kubooka, known for Handyman Saitou in Another World, at studio C2C.

The series features a composition by Kazuyuki Fudeyasu, who worked on That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime. Character designs are by Ayumi Kurashima with a soundtrack composed by MONACA, as reported by Crunchyroll.

Fans react and speculate about Season 3 announcement

A user wrote, “Shangri-La Frontier S3 LET’S GOOO!!! More broken gear, more chaos, and… a bow tie??” A second user speculated, “So they delaying the ggc arc till next season huh...” A third user inquired, “Anyone know the estimated time for the new season? Not long i hope...”

Another user wrote, “BACK TO BACK TO BACK SEASONS!?!? WHO else putting up 25 episode seasons yearly besides Apothecary Diaries?” While a user wrote, “peak anime cant wait for its return.”