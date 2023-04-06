Solo Leveling: Ragnarok is finally here- The sequel fans have been dying for!

Fans of the hit webtoon Solo Leveling can now rejoice as its sequel series, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok, is set to make its debut soon. Following the adventures of Sung Suho, the son of the original series' protagonists, fans can expect the same level of intense action and thrilling storytelling that made the original series so popular.

Solo Leveling: Ragnarok – The highly anticipated sequel series

Fans of the hit webtoon Solo Leveling can now rejoice as its sequel series, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok, is set to make its debut soon. (Twitter/kakaopage)

With the first teaser for Solo Leveling: Ragnarok already out, fans can't wait to get their hands on the webtoon. The series will be available on Kakao Page from April 10th in South Korea, while international readers will have to wait a bit longer for the English translation. However, the original Solo Leveling series is available to read online in English on sites like Tapas and Pocket Comics.

Solo Leveling: The anime adaptation – Coming soon to your screen

But the excitement doesn't stop there, as Solo Leveling is also getting an anime adaptation, set to premiere in early 2024. With A-1 Pictures producing the show, fans can expect to see their favourite characters in action on the small screen.

Discover the world of Solo Leveling – A dangerous and thrilling adventure awaits

For those who haven't read Solo Leveling before, the original series follows Jinwoo Sung, an E-rank hunter who finds himself in a dangerous world filled with monsters and other hunters. With his life on the line, he takes on missions that push him to his limits and put his skills to the test.

Prepare to be amazed by Solo Leveling: Ragnarok! With the same intense action and thrilling storytelling that made the original series a hit, this new edition promises to be a worthy successor. Whether you're a loyal fan or a newcomer, it's time to immerse yourself in the world of Solo Leveling. So, save the date and get ready for an epic adventure!

