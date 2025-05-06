Spy x Family Chapter 116: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

Spy x Family is set to return with Chapter 116, following its regular biweekly release schedule. In the previous chapter, the focus shifted to Director Wilker’s visit to the Shopkeeper with three mission proposals. While the first two were declined, the third, tasked with protecting the Miteran Elk, was accepted and assigned to Yor, Matthew, and Hemlock, setting the stage for an action-packed continuation. Spy x Family Chapter 116 release date revealed.(@spyfamily_anime/X)

Spy x Family Chapter 116 release date and time

Spy x Family Chapter 116 is scheduled to be released on Monday, May 12, 2025, at midnight in Japan. Meanwhile, the chapter will be available to enjoy by the international audience of the manga on Sunday, May 11, 2025. The exact time Chapter 116 drops will vary depending on your time zone. Fans are encouraged to refer to the table below to find the specific release time for their region and avoid missing the latest update.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Sunday May 11 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Sunday May 11 British Summer Time 4 pm Sunday May 11 Central European Summer Time 5 pm Sunday May 11 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Sunday May 11 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Sunday May 11 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Monday May 12 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Monday May 12

Where to read Spy x Family Chapter 116?

The chapter will be released on Viz Media and MANGA Plus Platform and will be available for free to the readers. The platform provides free access to the last three chapters and the first chapter for free. The MANGA Plus mobile application, however, will require a subscription to access all the chapters of the manga.

What to expect from Spy x Family Chapter 116?

Chapter 116 of Spy x Family is expected to delve into Yor Forger’s next move as she prepares to explain her sudden absence during the forest mission. While Loid may accept her explanation without suspicion, Anya could uncover the truth by reading her mind, realising her mother has taken on another secret assassin mission.

Alternatively, the chapter might jump straight into the action, following the Thorn Princess, Hemlock, and Matthew McMahon as they begin their assignment. Readers can likely anticipate new details about how the poachers function in the area they’re tasked to protect.