Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 3 - Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Spy x Family enthusiasts are eagerly counting down the days to the release of Season 2, Episode 3, titled 'Mission and Family / The Elegant Bondsman / The Heart of a Child/Waking Up.' After the hilarious escapades of Bond and Damian in the previous episodes, viewers are in for another treat as the spotlight shifts back to the Forger family. With the promise of more laughter, action, and heartfelt moments, Episode 3 is set to capture the hearts of fans once again.

Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 3 release date and time

Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 3 will offer heartwarming interactions and unexpected twists.(CloverWorks, Wit Studio)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mark your calendars for Saturday, October 21, 2023, when Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 3 will premiere on Crunchyroll.

The episode will be available at the following times:

JST: 11 p.m.

GMT: 2 p.m.

ET: 10 a.m.

CT: 9 a.m.

PT: 7 a.m.

IST: 7:30 p.m

What happened in Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 2?

In the previous episode, titled 'Bond's Strategy to Stay Alive / Damian's Field Research Trip,' Bond found himself on an unexpected mission with Loid, narrowly escaping Yor's dangerous cooking. Meanwhile, Damian enjoyed an unplanned day off with his friends, leading to amusing situations and a sudden illness. The episode ended with the family gathered around the TV, watching Anya's favourite hero, Bondman, setting the stage for the upcoming adventures.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What to expect from Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 3?

Episode 3 is anticipated to bring a delightful mix of family moments and spy action. Anya's fascination with Bondman is likely to lead to hilarious scenarios, while Loid grapples with the challenges of balancing his spy duties and his deepening connection with his family. Viewers can expect heartwarming interactions, unexpected twists, and the signature humour that defines the Forger family's adventures.

Where to watch Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 3?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

International fans can catch Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 3 exclusively on Crunchyroll and Muse Asia. The episode will be available for streaming starting October 21, 2023, providing viewers with an opportunity to join the Forger family on their latest mission.

As Spy x Family Season 2 unfolds, Episode 3 promises to be a captivating instalment, offering a glimpse into the Forger family's world of espionage, love, and laughter. With its engaging storyline, endearing characters, and seamless blend of genres, Spy x Family continues to be a standout series in the anime world.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!