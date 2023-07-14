Horimiya: The Missing Pieces Episode 3 - Release date & time, where to watch, episode 2 recap

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces is hands down Summer 2023 anime season’s best romance anime. Season 1 of Horimiya is counted as one of the best new age rom-com anime series. Fans have been waiting for a new season ever since season 1 ended. There wish finally got fulfilled when CloverWorks announced another season of this masterpiece romance anime.

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces, the best romance anime of Summer 2023, continues with Episode 3 airing on July 15, 2023.(CloverWorks)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

We are now 2 episodes in and episode 3 of Horimiya: The Missing Pieces will air on July 15, 2023.

If you have not heard about this mushy anime yet, don’t worry we got you! Crunchyroll describes Horimiya as, ‘A secret life is the one thing they have in common. At school, Hori is a prim and perfect social butterfly, but the truth is she's a brash homebody. Meanwhile, under a gloomy facade, Miyamura hides a gentle heart, along with piercings and tattoos. In a chance meeting, they both reveal a side they've never shown. Could this blossom into something new?

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces Episode 3 exact release date and time

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 3 will release at 11:30 PM JST. Here’s when you can catch Horimiya: The Missing Pieces Episode 3 in your time zone.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Date Horimiya: The Missing Pieces Exact release time JST PT ET GMT CET IST July 15, 2023 11:30 PM 9:00 AM 12:00 PM 4:00 PM 6:00 PM 9:30 PM

Where to watch Horimiya: The Missing Pieces Episode 3?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Episode 3 of Horimiya: The Missing Pieces will be released on Crunchyroll for international fans. Japanese fans can catch the episode on TOKYO MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11.

What happened in Horimiya: The Missing Pieces Episode 2?

In Horimiya: The Missing Pieces Episode 2, the story unfolded with sports day preparations. Hori encouraged Miyamura to join the 100-meter race, while Sakura faced frustrations with Sengoku and Remi's cooking skills. A mishap in the kitchen caused chaos, and Hori's jealousy surfaced when she saw Miyamura with another girl. Through conversations with Yuki and a meeting for Sports Day, both Hori and Miyamura discovered their own experiences of jealousy. Fans enjoyed the blossoming friendship between Sengoku and Miyamura and found delight in Hori's possessiveness and Miyamura's adorable jealousy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read | The long-awaited Horimiya continuation: 'The Missing Pieces' - Here's what you need to know

As the story continues to unfold, Horimiya captivates audiences with its stunning animation, and interesting characters. With Hori and Miyamura’s jealousy taking center stage, viewers are in for another exhilarating episode that will surely give them butterflies.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON