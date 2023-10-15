Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man wins Best Manga at 2023 Harvey Awards

In the realm of manga, few titles have achieved the meteoric rise of Chainsaw Man, and its creator, Tatsuki Fujimoto, is reaping the well-deserved rewards. Recently, at the 2023 Harvey Awards, Chainsaw Man clinched the prestigious title of Best Manga, cementing its place as a global phenomenon.

Mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto gets worldwide recognition as his manga Chainsaw Man wins Best Manga at Harvey Awards.(Tatsuki Fujimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chainsaw Man, a post-apocalyptic series, burst onto the scene after its release by Shonen Jump, instantly propelling creator Tatsuki Fujimoto into the limelight. The series quickly garnered an international fanbase, a following that only intensified with the anime adaptation. "It's truly an honor to receive this recognition from the Harvey Awards. Chainsaw Man has been a labor of love, and I'm thrilled to see it resonate with readers around the world," expressed Fujimoto, humbled by the accolade.

This victory marks the third consecutive win for Chainsaw Man at the Harvey Awards, a testament to its enduring brilliance. Following a brief hiatus, Fujimoto returned with Chainsaw Man part two, captivating readers with the series' trademark blend of action, emotion, and the supernatural. Shonen Jump, the manga's publisher, is understandably elated to have such an iconic series under its banner.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chainsaw Man's accolades don't stop here; it has received nominations from esteemed organizations like the Japan Expo Awards, the Eisner Awards, and the Shogakukan Manga Awards. For those yet to dive into this gripping saga, Chainsaw Man is available on Manga Plus and the Shonen Jump app, offering readers a chance to experience the thrilling world of Denji, a young man entwined with devils and a fate he never saw coming.

Denji's journey, as described in the official synopsis, paints a compelling narrative: "Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man – Chainsaw Man!"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!