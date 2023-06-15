The epic conclusion approaches! Demon Slayer Season 3's explosive finale airs June 18, 2023

Get ready, Demon Slayer fans, as the highly anticipated final episode of Demon Slayer Season 3 is just around the corner. Crunchyroll has announced the premiere date and exciting details of the extended 70-minute finale of the Swordsmith Village Arc, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats.

Throughout the season, Demon Slayer has captivated audiences with its gripping adaptation of Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. The penultimate episode set the stage for the ultimate battle against the Upper Four Hantengu, with the fierce Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji joining the fray.

The climactic showdown promises to be explosive as Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Genya chase after Hantengu's main body. In episode 11, titled "A Connected Bond: Daybreak and First Light," Mitsuri holds off Zohakuten while the trio continues their pursuit. However, a shocking discovery awaits them when they slice open the tree ball where Hantengu is hiding, finding it completely empty. As Hantengu tries to escape once again, Genya's anger reaches a boiling point, leading to an intense confrontation. With Nezuko leaping into action, the stage is set for a breathtaking finale.

Crunchyroll, the leading streaming service for anime, has been the go-to platform for Demon Slayer fans to watch the Swordsmith Village Arc. As expected, they will be offering the highly anticipated final episode, ensuring viewers won't miss a moment of the action. Mark your calendars because Demon Slayer Season 3's last episode is set to premiere on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 10:35 AM PDT.

The extended 70-minute runtime of the finale hints at an epic conclusion that will leave fans buzzing with excitement. As the season comes to a close, the Swordsmith Village Arc has brought Mitsuri to new heights, becoming the second Hashira to unlock a Demon Slayer mark after Tanjiro Kamado. The stage is set for major events and surprises that will keep fans glued to their screens until the very end.

Demon Slayer Season 3 has been a rollercoaster of emotions, showcasing the resilience and determination of the demon slayers in their fight against formidable foes. The Swordsmith Village Arc has raised the stakes, delivering intense battles, character development, and jaw-dropping moments that have solidified Demon Slayer's place as one of the most beloved anime series.

Make sure to clear your schedule and gather your fellow demon slayer enthusiasts because the explosive finale of Demon Slayer Season 3 is fast approaching. Prepare for a thrilling and unforgettable conclusion to this epic arc on June 18, 2023, exclusively on Crunchyroll. Get ready to witness the clash between good and evil that will keep fans talking for years to come.