Unveiling the untold story of Demon Slayer's rise to fame before the anime hype

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has taken the world by storm, captivating audiences with its gripping story and stunning animation. But did you know that the manga was already a success before the anime even aired? We're here to uncover the truth behind Demon Slayer's rise to fame. Discover the untold story of Demon Slayer's rise! The manga was already a hit before the anime. Unique story and characters captured readers' hearts, earning it recognition from Shueisha. (Ufotable)

When creator Koyoharu Gotouge first introduced Tanjiro and his friends to the world, they became instant icons among manga readers. The series stood out with its unique storyline and memorable characters. In just seven chapters, Demon Slayer caught the attention of Shueisha, earning a coveted cover page and showcasing the publisher's confidence in its potential.

But it wasn't just hype and speculation. Sales figures tell a compelling story. Before the anime's release in April 2019, Demon Slayer's volumes were steadily gaining popularity. The first four volumes had modest sales in their opening weeks, but volume five marked a turning point. By the time volume, eight hit the shelves, over 100,000 copies were sold within two weeks—an impressive feat for a relatively new series.

Demon Slayer's fifteenth volume, released just before the anime premiered, solidified its success. With nearly 200,000 copies sold in four weeks, anticipation for the anime was at an all-time high. Volume sixteen saw a significant boost in sales, reaching 225,000 copies sold in its first week alone. The anime undeniably propelled the manga to new heights, breaking records and captivating audiences worldwide.

While the anime undoubtedly played a significant role in Demon Slayer's meteoric rise, it's important to acknowledge that the manga was already flourishing. Shueisha's early interest and the consistent increase in volume sales demonstrate the series' popularity pre-anime.

So, for those who thought Demon Slayer relied solely on its anime adaptation, think again. This extraordinary journey began with a talented creator and a captivating manga that captured readers' hearts long before it graced our screens. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is a testament to the power of storytelling and the enduring appeal of its characters.

As the anime continues with its thrilling third season, let us remember that Demon Slayer's success story was one in the making. From its early chapters to its current animated glory, the franchise has proven time and again that it has what it takes to become a true legend in the world of shonen.