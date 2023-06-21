The long-awaited Horimiya continuation: 'The Missing Pieces' - Here's what you need to know

The beloved slice-of-life romantic comedy anime, Hori-san to Miyamura-kun, known affectionately as Horimiya, is making a triumphant return with a brand new series. Titled "Horimiya: The Missing Pieces," this highly anticipated adaptation promises to deliver the answers fans have been clamoring for, albeit with a surprising twist.

Since its 2021 anime debut, Horimiya has captured the hearts of viewers worldwide, establishing itself as a timeless classic. The original Horimiya anime, with its 13-episode season, left fans yearning for a continuation. However, the wait is finally over as "Horimiya: The Missing Pieces" is here to satiate their desires. But hold on to your seats, because this new installment might not be what fans initially anticipated!

Confusion has swept through the Horimiya fandom as many wonder whether this new series counts as a second season or if it is canon to the first. Buckle up, folks, because we're about to unravel the mystery behind "Horimiya: The Missing Pieces."

For those not in the know, Horimiya revolves around the endearing duo, Kyouko Hori and Izumi Miyamura. Hori, the popular and seemingly perfect student, and Miyamura, the introverted and nerdy outcast, discover each other's true selves and fall madly in love. Their blossoming romance captivated audiences and turned Horimiya into an instant classic.

The original web manga by Hyori Adachi laid the foundation for the series, running from 2007 to 2011, with a print edition following from 2011 to 2021. It received an ONA adaptation from 2012 to 2021, and the TV anime captured hearts with its 13 episodes in 2021. However, with the limited episode count, not all of the manga's content made it onto the screen, leaving fans craving more.

Enter "Horimiya: The Missing Pieces," the anime that aims to bridge the gap and provide a comprehensive adaptation of the manga's story. This new series will bring to life the Kyoto field trip, the sports festival, and other side stories that were previously omitted. It's not a second season or a direct sequel; instead, it's a unique opportunity to delve into the untold stories and the behind-the-scenes moments that shaped Hori and Miyamura's relationship.

Rest assured, dear fans, "Horimiya: The Missing Pieces" is undeniably canon to the first anime. It stays true to the established storyline and will serve as a definitive fulfillment of the show's potential. Prepare to embark on a rollercoaster of emotions as you witness the missing chapters come to life, showcasing the intricate details that brought Hori and Miyamura closer together.

Crunchyroll, the popular streaming service, will be the gateway to this long-awaited continuation. Mark your calendars for July 1st, as "Horimiya: The Missing Pieces" hits the platform, ready to charm audiences with its enchanting narrative and delightful characters.

So, get ready for more heartwarming moments, laughter-inducing mishaps, and the unveiling of long-held secrets. The missing pieces of Horimiya are about to be revealed, and it's an event no fan can afford to miss! Stay tuned for an explosive journey that will have you begging for more as the captivating world of Horimiya expands before your eyes.

