The Seinen masterpiece Heavenly Delusion anime release date revealed

After years of anticipation, Masakazu Ishiguro's critically acclaimed manga series, Heavenly Delusion, is finally getting its much-awaited anime adaptation. The series promises to take viewers on an epic sci-fi adventure, set in a world where robots raise children in a safe and sheltered environment. As the anime's premiere draws closer, here's everything you need to know about it.

The Plot of Heavenly Delusion

Set in a dystopian future, Heavenly Delusion follows Maru, Kiruko, Tokio, and Mimihime, as they search for a utopian place called "Heaven." Their journey takes them through a post-apocalyptic world that's inhabited by supernatural beings. While the series initially seems like a sci-fi adventure, it also explores deeper themes such as the meaning of life and the importance of hope.

The Cast of Heavenly Delusion

The anime adaptation of Heavenly Delusion has an impressive cast, with Gen Sato, Sayaka Senbongi, and Hibiku Yamamura playing the lead roles of Maru, Kiruko, and Tokio, respectively. The supporting cast includes talented voice actors such as Toshiyuki Toyonaga, Misato Fukuen, and Kazuya Nakai.

Theme Songs for Heavenly Delusion

Heavenly Delusion's opening theme song, "Innocent Arrogance," will be performed by BiSH, a popular Japanese idol girl group known for its high-energy music. The ending theme song, "Daremo Karemo Dokomo Nanimo Shiranai," will be sung by ASOBI Doumei, a rising duo known for their unique sound.

Heavenly Delusion's Worldwide Release

The anime adaptation of Heavenly Delusion will premiere on April 1, 2023, on various Japanese syndications, including TOKYO MX and BS11. It will also be exclusively streamed on Disney Plus worldwide. The release timings have not yet been announced.

Heavenly Delusion at Anime Japan 2023

Before its grand release, Heavenly Delusion will take the Blue Stage at Anime Japan 2023 on March 25. Fans can look forward to seeing the anime's lead cast members, Gen Sato, Sayaka Senbongi, Hibiku Yamamura, and Misato Fukuen, at the event.

