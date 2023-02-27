The survey corps reunites for the ultimate battle in Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan (Shingeki no Kyojin) fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the third part of the fourth and final season, which promises to bring humanity's final heroes together for the biggest battle yet. Ahead of the premiere, the anime has released special new art that reunites the Survey Corps members, including former enemies, as they prepare to take on the threat of Eren Yeager and save the world.

Gathering the survey corps members

Animation Director Michelle Sugimoto illustrated a special "photo" of the Survey Corps members, which has been shared with fans ahead of the release of the new episodes. The image shows the characters standing together, ready for battle, with their weapons at the ready. Fans are sure to be excited to see their favourite characters come together for the final showdown.

Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 3 release details

Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 3 is set to premiere on March 3rd, much to the excitement of fans around the world. The first of two anime specials, this part will run for an hour-long, promising to bring the epic conclusion of the series to a thrilling climax. The second part of the final season has not yet been given a confirmed release date, but it's expected to be released later this year. (Also Read: The rise of the Yellow Flash: Why Minato is set to get his own spin-off manga)

The final battle approaches

The conclusion arc of Attack on Titan promises to be one of the biggest battles in the history of the series. The final moments of part two saw former enemies teaming up to take on Eren and prevent the end of the world. Fans are eagerly anticipating the third part of the final season, which will see all of the characters coming together in their most important alliance yet.

The anime will be adapting the final few chapters of Hajime Isayama's original manga series, which have been eagerly anticipated by fans for years. It's not yet known if the anime will take on the extended version of the ending, which was released soon after the manga's conclusion. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how the anime will bring the story to a close, and whether it will offer a satisfying conclusion to this epic tale. (Also Read: To watch or not to watch? Is One Piece worth watching)

The release of Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 3 is going to be one of the most exciting events in anime this year. With the Survey Corps members reuniting for the final battle against Eren, fans are sure to be on the edge of their seats as they watch their favourite characters fight to save humanity. As the series comes to a close, fans are eagerly anticipating the conclusion of this epic tale and the resolution of its many mysteries.

