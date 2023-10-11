Tokyo Revengers Season 3 releases new ending theme ahead of episode 2 premiere

Tokyo Revengers, the anime sensation that has captivated audiences worldwide, is back with its much-anticipated Season 3, and fans are in for a treat. The Fall 2023 anime schedule has been graced with Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc, which has officially launched its brand-new ending theme for the upcoming episodes.

Tokyo Revengers Season 3, Tenjiku Arc, introduces new characters and a brand-new ending theme.(LIDENFILMS)

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 left fans on the edge of their seats as it set the stage for yet another thrilling saga in the life of Takemichi Hanagaki. Mikey, the iconic character of the series, remains ensnared in a dark future, far from salvation. The emergence of a menacing new gang in this dystopian future forces Takemichi to embark on yet another time-travelling adventure to rewrite history.

As Season 3 delves into the Tenjiku Arc, the anime has begun streaming new episodes this Fall. The second episode of the season has unveiled the latest ending theme, "Say My Name," performed by Hey-Smith. This captivating sequence features both new and familiar faces who will play pivotal roles in Takemichi's quest to reshape the future.

For those eager to catch Tokyo Revengers Season 3, it's available exclusively on Hulu under Season 2, starting with Episode 14 of the series. Hulu has become the go-to platform for fans looking to stay up-to-date with this exhilarating anime series. Meanwhile, Season 1 is readily available for streaming on Crunchyroll.

This season introduces a host of new characters, including Kengo Kawanishi as Soya Kawata, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Haruchiyo Sanzu, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Izana Kurokawa, Tetsu Inada as Kanji Mochizuki, Seiichiro Yamashita as Kakucho, and more. Hulu has aptly summarized Tokyo Revengers for the uninitiated:

"Takemichi Hanagaki is pushed onto the tracks as he attempts to board a train. When he wakes up, he realizes that somehow he had gone back in time 12 years and is a middle school student. Using this newfound time, Takemichi vows to save his girlfriend from being murdered by the ruthless Tokyo Manji Gang and thereby changing the destinies of those around him. Takemichi fights against Black Dragon, the gang group which has turned Tokyo Manji Gang evil."

