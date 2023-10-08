Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 2 - Release date & time, what to expect

Tokyo Revengers, the anime sensation that has been gripping fans worldwide, is set to unveil the highly anticipated Episode 2 of Season 3. This season promises to delve deep into the gripping Tenjiku Arc, where Toman's fate teeters on the edge, thanks to the enigmatic Mikey. Takemichi and his friends face the challenge of defeating the Tenjiku gang in Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 2.(YouTube/Kodansha USA )

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 2 release date and time:

Mark your calendars for October 11, 2023, when Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 2 is scheduled to make its debut. Japanese fans can catch the action at precisely 12:00 AM JST. For fans residing in other regions, the release time may vary according to their respective time zones.

Where to watch Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 2:

The adventures of Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 2 will unfold on several Japanese networks, including MBS, Tokyo MX, and TV Aichi. International fans need not worry, as the episode will be available for streaming exclusively on Hulu and Disney+ worldwide.

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 1 recap:

In the gripping Episode 1 of Season 3, our protagonist, Takemichi Hanagaki, embarks on a time-travelling journey back to 2005, with the mission to save his beloved girlfriend, Hinata Tachibana, and his friends from impending doom. Aided by Naoto Tachibana, Hinata's younger brother, they uncover a sinister plot by the Tenjiku gang to attack the Tokyo Manji Gang.

Takemichi's efforts to convince Mikey Sano, the Tokyo Manji Gang leader, to prepare for the impending attack are met with scepticism. He eventually crosses paths with Izana Kurokawa, the Tenjiku gang leader, and learns of Izana's deep-seated grudge against Mikey.

As the episode concludes, Takemichi returns to the present, only to find that the Tokyo Manji Gang has been obliterated, and Mikey has mysteriously vanished.

What to expect from Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 2:

In Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 2, fans can anticipate the fallout from Takemichi's failed mission. Despite his attempts to alter the course of history by preventing the Tenjiku gang's formation, the gang now stands as a formidable force. Takemichi and his friends will grapple with the monumental challenge of defeating the Tenjiku gang while ensuring their own survival.

The episode will also introduce viewers to new characters, such as the ruthless Izana Kurokawa and the skilled fighter Kakucho. With Izana at the helm of the Tenjiku gang, Takemichi's journey becomes increasingly perilous.

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 episode count:

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 is confirmed to consist of 12 thrilling episodes, with one episode released each week. So, fans can look forward to ten more episodes of adrenaline-pumping action and suspense after Episode 2.

In conclusion, Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 2 promises a riveting continuation of the Tenjiku Arc, with intense battles, character developments, and the relentless pursuit of changing the course of history.

