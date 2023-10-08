The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 Episode 2 - Release date and time, what to expect

After an exhilarating start in Episode 1, The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 is all set to captivate fans once again. Following its debut in October 2022, Season 2 arrived exactly one year later in the fall of 2023, promising a thrilling ride for anime enthusiasts. The series follows Cid as he creates an underground organization to combat a menacing cult.(Nexus)

The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 Episode 2 release date and time:

Episode 2 of The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, October 11, at 10:30 p.m. JST on the AT-X channel in Japan. For fans residing outside Japan, you can catch the new episodes on the HIDIVE streaming service with English subtitles. English dubs are expected to become available at a later date.

The release times for Episode 2 in different time zones are as follows:

PDT: 7:30 AM

CDT: 9:30 AM

EDT: 10:30 AM

The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 Episode 2 streaming details:

The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 is being broadcast in Japan on AT-X, TOKYO MX, and TV Aichi. However, HIDIVE is the platform where fans outside of Asia can enjoy this thrilling series.

How many episodes will The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 have?

This season of The Eminence in Shadow will consist of a total of 12 episodes, concluding on December 20. This adds up to 34 episodes in total, including those from the first season. For those who haven't caught up yet, the first season of The Eminence in Shadow is currently available for streaming on HIDIVE.

Also Read | Why Cid from The Eminence in Shadow is not your typical isekai protagonist?

What is the The Eminence in Shadow about?

The series revolves around Cid, a protagonist who prefers to operate from the shadows using wit and cleverness rather than flashy heroics. Transported to another world, Cid creates an underground organization, the Shadow Garden, to combat a menacing cult he fabricated. However, things take an unexpected turn when he realizes the cult he imagined actually exists, and they are not pleased with his interference.

With Episode 2 just around the corner, fans of The Eminence in Shadow can look forward to another thrilling installment of this exciting anime series.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON