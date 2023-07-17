Top 10 anime of 2023: Winter cour and Spring cour

Halfway through 2023, and two cours are already over! Both Winter and Spring cours brought us some stunning anime. From shonen to shojo to seinen, 2023 has been promising so far.

Top 10 anime of Winter and Spring cours 2023

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Filmarks, a popular review site in Japan, recently released its list of the top anime in 2023 so far. Let’s see which anime fans liked best!

1. Skip and Loafer

Mitsumi moves to Tokyo to attend a prestigious school and achieve her dreams of making a positive change in the world. But while she's got book smarts, she soon finds herself inexperienced in big city norms and struggles to make friends.

Where to WatchAniplus AsiaAniplus TVCrunchyroll

2. Golden Kamui Season 4

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the early 20th century in Hokkaido, Japan, a treasure hunt between various parties takes place for a hidden stash of gold.

Where to WatchCrunchyrollAmazon Prime Video

3. Oshi no Ko

A doctor and his recently-deceased patient are reborn as twins to a famous Japanese musical idol and navigate the highs and lows of the Japanese entertainment industry as they grow up together through their lives.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Where to WatchHiDiveAni-One Asia ULTRABilibili GlobalNetflix

4. Tengoku Daimakyou

A boy grows up behind the safe walls of an apocalyptic Japan full of monsters. Tokyo flourishes as a paradise, while dangers lurk outside the walls of hell. However, a small group searches for heaven.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Where to WatchDisney+ Hotstar

Also Read | Gen Z takes the anime crown with most viewers and these are their favourites

5. Tsurune Season 2

Minato Narumiya used to be in his middle school's archery club until a certain incident in his last tournament caused him to resolve to quit archery for good. However, an encounter with a mysterious man at an archery range in a forest inspires Minato to take up archery once more.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Where to WatchAniplus TVLaftelAniplus AsiaHIDIVE

6. Vinland Saga Season 2

Thorfinn pursues a journey with his father's killer in order to take revenge and end his life in a duel as an honorable warrior and pay his father homage.

Where to watchNetflixCrunchyroll

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

7. Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4

Nakajima Atsushi, an orphan, meets Dazai and Kunikida from the Armed Detective Agency. Upon discovering his supernatural abilities, he joins the Agency. Now he must help the members of the Agency to save Yokohama.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Where to watchCrunchyroll

8. Demon Slayer Season 3

Tanjiro and his sister, Nezuko visit the Swordsmith’s Village where they battle Upper Moon demons alongside Hashiras Muichiro Tokito and Kanroji Mitsuri.

Where to WatchAnimax KoreaBilibili GlobalCrunchyrollFunimationMuse AsiaNetflix

9. Doctor Stone New World

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Awakened into a world where humanity has been petrified, scientific genius Senku and his brawny friend Taiju use their skills to rebuild civilization.

Where to WatchAni-OneCrunchyrollFunimationNetflix

Also Read | The top 10 must-see classic anime series of all time

10. Boku no Kokoro Yaiba Yatsu

Ichikawa Kyoutarou secretly believes he's the tortured lead in some psychological thriller. He spends his days pining after Yamada Anna, the class idol. But Kyoutarou's not nearly the troubled teen he pretends to be...and it turns out Anna's a bit odd herself.

Where to WatchAkiba Pass TVAmazon Prime VideoAnimation Digital NetworkAniplus AsiaAniplus TVBahamut Anime CrazyHIDIVE